LEWISTON – Betty J. Morin passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 with her family by her side after a lengthy battle with cancer. Betty was born in Valley Creek, Tenn. on Jan. 4, 1932 to Lorenzo and Lucy (Corli) Comparoni. She was the oldest of five children.Betty graduated from St. Camillus Academy in Corbin, Ky. in 1949. She was also a graduate of the Detroit Business Institute in 1951. Betty and Dr. Gerard L. Morin were married in 1953, and in 1956 they moved to Lewiston, where they made their permanent home and raised five children. Betty was a devoted and loving wife and mother, who also found time to volunteer in many worthwhile and charitable organizations during her 64 years in Lewiston. She had a strong belief in giving back to her community. Betty belonged to the Lewiston hospital organizations of both Central Maine Medical Center and Saint Mary’s Hospital. She was an active member of the Prince of Peace Parish, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years and a Catechist for the SPRED program.Betty’s hobbies included playing Bridge and various card games, tennis, gardening and skiing with her family and many friends. She thoroughly enjoyed identifying wildflowers and bird watching also. Betty’s love of God and family was evident throughout her life to those who were privileged to call her Mother, Mimi, Great Mimi, Aunt, sister, and friend. She enjoyed hosting many large family gatherings where her cooking was enjoyed, and new memories were made!Betty is survived by her sister, Frances Comparoni Rososky, her brother, Alexander Comparoni; three daughters, Cheryl Morin Tidwell, Michelle Morin Valentine, Kimberly Morin Melanson (James) and two sons, Gregory and Scott (Trish Tyler Morin). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Alexa Samay, Anthony Samay, Jonathan Tidwell (Kaitlyn Roberts Tidwell), Benjamin Tidwell (Catherine Powers), Mary Elizabeth Morin, Wyatt Morin, Lucas Morin; and three great-granddaughters, Viera Samay, Mary Parker Tidwell, and Caroline Tidwell; in addition to several nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerard.Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Holy Cross Church at 11 a.m. All standard pandemic restrictions apply.Condolences, donations, and a tribute video may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com. In lieu of flowers, Betty requested donations be made to: Prince of Peace Parish 16 St. Croix St. Lewiston, ME 04240 or: St Boniface Catholic Church and Cemetery 76 West Sycamore Williamsburg, KY 40769