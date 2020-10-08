JAY – Shirley Irene Heald, 78, of Jay, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born March 24, 1942 in Riley, Maine, the daughter of Edward Arsenault and Sarah (Arsenault) Arsenault.She was a 1960 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. She then went on to graduate from Waterville Nursing School in 1962. On June 5, 1965 at St. Joseph Church in Lewiston, Maine, she married Larry Heald. They enjoyed 55 years together.Through the years Shirley worked as an LPN at Central Maine Medical Center, Bath Memorial, Franklin Memorial, and Sandy River Nursing Home, where she retired. She was a member of the Board of Directors for CES in Livermore Falls.Shirley enjoyed camping, knitting and sewing for her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.She is survived by her husband Larry; her daughter, Kimberly Moreau and husband Robert of East Livermore, her son Robert “Bob” Heald and wife Stacie of Clinton; five grandchildren, Nicole Moreau and wife Bre, Jesse Heald and wife Mei-lai, Allison Moreau, Sarah Heald and fiancé Stephen Poirier, Maxwell Moreau and fiancé Kaylee Marraffa; and one great-grandchild Gracie. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.If desired contributions may be made to: American Legion Post 107 Reynolds Ave.Livermore Falls, ME 04254