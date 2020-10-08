AUBURN – Donna L. Newbury passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. She was a beautiful, generous soul that was happiest when helping and sharing with others.

Donna was a great cook and loved preparing meals and treats for family, friends, and neighbors. She loved her plants and was always looking for new species she had not grown before.

Donna was a treasured wife, mother, Nana, sister, Auntie, and friend. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Charles Newbury of Litchfield; her daughters Heidi Mckay of Litchfield, and Heatherangel Libby of Auburn. The light of her life were her grandchildren, Austin Noble, Quintin Mckay, Galen Libby, Carys Libby, and Janiah Mckay; as well as the many other children who called her Auntie Donna. She always loved the children in her life and made a point to make them feel special and loved.

She is also survived by her siblings, Dorothy Brooks, Bruce Leavitt, Deborah Nowak and her husband Mark Nowak; her stepmother Millie Leavitt; and her many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Tallman “Tom” Leavitt and Pearl Jones; and her sister Darlene Wood.

A Celebration of Life will be organized in early spring 2021.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Donna’s guest book and leave memories and condolences for the family.

