OXFORD — The town Building Committee has made two recommendations for a new town office: the first being to build one next to the Public Safety Building on Route 26. An alternative option would be to build on in the new business park being developed on land formerly belonging to John Schiavi.

Town Manager Butch Asselin said Friday that the Public Safety Building lot is large enough to accommodate a 5,500-square foot building on the north side.

“It was thought that [beside Public Safety] location offers easy access to residents, and has the availability of municipal sewer and water,” said Asselin in an email statement. “The new business park is being considered as an alternative location to having the town office built by the Public Safety Building.

“There were some concerns by a selectman about keeping the area by the Public Safety Building available for future expansion if it was needed. While the business park does not yet have the necessary infrastructure in place for a town office, having the new town office built there would be attractive to existing, as well as, new businesses.”

Selectmen scheduled a site visit for 5 p.m. Oct. 21, with a discussion to follow at the Oxford Public Safety Building.

Asselin advised the Board of Selectmen on Thursday evening that the committee recommends writing a request for proposals that covers the full scope of construction from architectural design to completion.

Town Clerk Elizabeth Olsen informed Selectmen that the ballot drop box has been received. It was installed on Oct. 2.

Olsen warned voters to be sure to sign the back of the envelope when they vote by absentee. If the signature is missing the ballot cannot be validated and counted. Residents can vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election day by returning their ballot through the mail, the ballot drop box, or in-person to the Town Clerk’s office.

New Finance Director Lisa Prevost, who just started her position with Oxford on Sept. 14, has resigned and returned to her previous post with Mechanic Falls. Olsen is training a new deputy town clerk, Brianne Bailey. Bailey replaced Ty Heaward, who left his job after just six months.

In other business, selectmen unanimously approved the sale of a tax-acquired property on Callahan Road. Seven bids were submitted, ranging from $3,001 to $6,868. Selectmen accepted the highest one, which was made by Sean Reardon. Selectmen also approved tax abatements and supplemental taxes to be applied to five other properties.

Police Chief Michael Ward reported the SAD 17 board of directors approved financing for a school resource officer for one year. Oxford and Paris police departments were approved for grants to help fund the positions at their respective elementary schools. Selectmen unanimously agreed to support the position, even without the guarantee of school district funding in the future. An additional officer will be available for other duties in Oxford during holidays and summer breaks.

Asselin also provided updates on several ongoing projects, including repairs to the Thompson Lake dam. The coffer dam is in place and work is proceeding without complications.

Water levels are at 27.5 inches and will continue to drop until they reach the recommended winter level. The gate replacement, the first of three phases, is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Property owners with water frontage on Hogan and Whitney ponds were all sent surveys last month asking for input on how to repair, replace and/or remove the Welchville dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The ponds drain into the river.

Of 151 mailed surveys, only 25 have been returned. The data will be presented to selectmen as they develop plans for the dam that best protect residents with homes and camps on the two ponds.

Regarding road repairs, Webber Brook Road base paving has been done and Allen Hill Road will be paved soon.

