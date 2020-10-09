MONDAY, Oct. 12

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Indigenous Peoples’ Day, government offices and schools closed.

TUESDAY, Oct. 13

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center, Pettengill Park.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Agenda includes discussions on the city’s housing committee and police body cameras.

AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14

LEWISTON — L-A Transit Committee, 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.

AUBURN — Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

