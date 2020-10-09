• John D. Elliot, 50, violating protection from abuse order, Oct. 5 in Jay, Jay Police Department.
• Frank C. Lakin, 74, Salem Township, domestic violence assault, Oct. 6 in Salem Township, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Andrew C. Ryder, 35, Wilton, violation condition of release, on Oct. 7 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Michael A. Hayden, 39, Skowhegan, violation condition of release, on Oct. 7 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Steven M. Petersen, 29, Augusta, warrant violation of bail, on Oct. 8 in Rangeley Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Shawn S.L. Batchelder, 36, Warren, four warrants probation revocation, on Oct. 8 in Rangeley Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Courtney C. Dexter, 21, Stetson Township, operating under the influence, unauthorized use of property, operating while license suspended or revoked, violation condition of release, on Oct. 9 in Rangeley, Rangeley Police Department.
