LEWISTON – Bernadette A. (French) Mynahan, 77, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her home ,surrounded by family. Born in Dexter, Maine, on Oct. 1, 1943, she was the daughter of Alice and William French.Lovingly known by her family and friends as “Bernie” or “BB”, she and her family moved to Pembroke, N.H., where she attended Pembroke Academy. She was inducted into the National Honor Society and was involved in numerous activities. Upon graduation, Bernie went on to receive her nursing degree from the School of Nursing at Central Maine Medical Center. She was a Registered Nurse and night supervisor, and eventually worked for the Department of Human Services as a consultant for nursing homes throughout the state of Maine. She spent many years devoted to helping others, returning to CMMC as a volunteer following her retirement.Bernie was extremely active her entire life and an avid outdoor enthusiast. She loved adventures and spending time with her husband, Timothy, and sons Patrick, Timothy, and Joseph. Together they explored new areas to go camping, hiking, snow shoeing, cross-country skiing, and downhill skiing. She and Tim even climbed Mount Katahdin, Mount Mansfield, and Mount Washington.Her love for her family was Bernie’s primary focus ? family always came first. She and Tim raised three sons, and together they enjoyed spending time with their four granddaughters. The girls have many fond memories of times spent at BB and Grampy’s house in Lewiston ? swimming in the pool, hikes in the woods, and family get togethers. Bernie’s determination and strong will helped she and her family get through very difficult times, especially through the loss of two sons. In 1992, she and Tim established the Timothy J. Mynahan Foundation. They organized an annual golf tournament so that a college scholarship could be awarded to local high school seniors, as well as providing donations to several youth programs.She is survived by Timothy, her husband of 53 years; her son Patrick and his wife Laura of Alfred; granddaughters Jordan and Brooklyn Mynahan of Lewiston, and Olivia and Katherine Mynahan of Alfred. She is predeceased by her sons, Timothy and Joseph; her parents Alice and William French; and a sister, Claudia Mason. She is also survived by brother-in-law Richard Mynahan and his wife Reine of Lewiston, sister-in-law Theresa Deflumere and her husband Robert of Georgia, and sister-in-law Rena Mynahan of Lisbon; and 19 nieces and nephews (and their families) ? all of whom she loved very much.Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway in Lewiston. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home Thursday, Oct. 15, at 11:00 a.m., followed by graveside committal prayers at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lewiston. Attendance will follow CDC current guidelines of face coverings, and social distancing. Online condolences and sharing of memories, as well as a live webcast link of Bernadette’s service Oct. 15, may be viewed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com. The Mynahan family would like to thank the dedicated and compassionate staff at The Lamp Memory Care Center in Lisbon, and Beacon Hospice in Auburn. The care they provided to Bernadette, and ongoing support to her family, was immeasurable. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to: Beacon Hospice, checks made payable to Amedisys Foundatio and mailed toBeacon Hospice,245 Center St. (Suite 10A)Auburn, ME 04210

