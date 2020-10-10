WINTHROP – Lucille Dubord, 82, died late Wednesday evening at Heritage Rehabilitation Center in Winthrop where she had made her home for several years, having previously lived with her sisters, Claire Castonguay and Louise LeBlanc and her brother, Joseph Dubord, Jr. and his wife, Shirley.She was born June 10, 1938, one of 13 children of Joseph and Malvina (Fournier) Dubord, Sr. Lucille was loved by her family and enjoyed doing crafts and puzzles.She is survived by her brothers, Joseph Dubord, Jr. and his wife Shirley of Jay, Maurice Dubord and his wife Nancy of Lewiston, and Andy Dubord and his wife Elaine of California, a sister Anne Duguay of Scarborough; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Pauline, Norman, Frank, Rene, Claire, Louise, Lionel, and Jean.The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Rehabilitation Center for the excellent, loving care given to Lucille during her time there.Memories may be shared with her family in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Livermore Falls.Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to: American Heart Association Maine Affiliate, Inc.51 US Rt. 1 Scarborough, ME 04074