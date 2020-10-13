Augusta

Monday, Oct. 5 CMSGA results: Overall Gross: Ray Brochu 75, Bruce Bubier 77, Colin Roy 79; Net: Phil McCabe 61, Vic Gaudreau 66M, Dave Ames 67; FLIGHT 1 Gross: Eric Lacroix 80M, Preston Ward 80M, Dave St Andre 80; Net: Steve Assante 70M, Scott Karczewski 70, Mark Kamen 71; FLIGHT 2 Gross: Greg Page 80, Bill Fairchild 84, Bill Hunter 86; NET: Mert Dearnley 70, Ron Aho 72M, Tony Trask 72M; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Mike McGuire 82M, Mike Knox 82, Rick Cronin 83; Net: Dick McCann 70, Paul Connolly 71M, Charlie Miller 71; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Cy Thompson 81, Bob Ouellette 85, Bob Spencer 87; NET: Ben Walker 71, Jim Murphy 72, Phil Poulin 73; SUPER SENIOR GROSS: Dana McCurdy 90 NET: Leo lever 73; Best Ball Gross: Rick Cronin, Mike Knox, Preston Ward, Eric Lacroix 70M; Ray Brochu, Tom Kus, Ed McKay, Paul Drouin 70; Best Ball Net: , Reggie Gammon, Ken Luce, Dick McCann, Cy Thompson 59; Steve Assante, Jim Ouellette, Dan Peaslee, Mike Cote 60M; Pins: #2 Charlie Pray 2′ 8” Cy Thompson 9′ 11” #7 Ray Brochu 12′ 3” Leo Bellemare 14′ 9” #15 Leo Bellemare 11” Bob Ouellette 9′ 6” #17 Alan Turner 3′ 4” Jim Murphy 3′ 7” SKINS GROSS: #4 John Deetjen(3) #6 Dave St Andre(3) #7 Ray brochu(2) #11 Charlie Pray(3) #13 Eric Johnson(3) #17 Jim Murphy(2) SKINS NET: None.

Fairlawn

Wednesday, Oct. 7 senior league three-ball shamble from the red tees: 1. Rick Lane/Glenn Downs/Lee Biron/Ron Grant 114 2. Steve Bergeron/Rick Grant/Vic Labrecque/Paul Spencer 111 3. Mark Pontbriand/Pastor Vail/John Mathieu/Ron Grant 110; Pins: No. 2 — 1. Marty Eyre 17’8″ 2. Norm Ford 22’4″ 3. Rick Grant 23’6.75 No. 8 — 1. Steve Bergeron 8’3″ 2. Kim Austin 10’9″ 3. Ron Grant 11′.

Sunday, Oct. 4 ABCD two of four best ball results: 1. Scott McCurdy/Jil Dionne/Bob Johnson/Dave Depot -15 2. Mike Harnden/Roger Bowden/Scott Belanger/Dave Vachon -15 3. Steve Jordan/Dennis Fox/Bobby Grenier/Bruce Pelletier -14; Pins: No. 2 — 1. Dave Depot 19’1″ 2. Dave Caron 39’3″ No. 8 — 1. Dave McGowan 8’16” 2. Ralph Barkhouse 11’5 No. 13 — 1. Reco Arnoldy 18’3″ 2. Scott McCurdy 18’8″ 50/50 — Jim Hennemann

Championship Awards: Course Champ — Tom Cyr; Ladies Champ — Linda Gross; A-Flight Champ — Brian Craig; Senior Champ — Dale Brown.

Fox Ridge

Sunday, Oct. 11 four-ball results: Gross — 1. John Bureau/Bob Langlois/Gary Rousseau/Scott Tardiff 146 2. Tony Towns/Eric Peterlein/John Grant/Mark Fortin 148; Net — 1. Carl Goody/Maureen Heath/Karen Nichols/Dan Boutenott 134 2. Bruce Milliken/Al Fares/Chris Beaucage/John Golden 136; Pins: No. 3 — Josh Golden 6’4.5″ No. 5 — Audrey Fillon 3’6″ No. 13 — Mike Mckew 5’7.5″ No. 16 — Bob Langlois 12’9″; Skins: Gross — Bob Langlois No. 1, Mike Fortin No. 10, Bruce Milliken No. 18; Net — Al Fares No. 4, Audrey Fillion No. 5, Gene Paradis No. 6, Keith Proteau No. 11, Joe Lariviere No. 12, Sue Dostie No. 15.

Martindale

Sunday, Oct. 11 results: Gross — 1. Brian Bilodeau 68 2. Ashley Fifield 72 3. Rocky Myers 74; Net — 1. Bobby Myers 73/67 2. Joe Burnham 79/68 3. Kyle Bourassa 76/71; Skins: Gross — Jace Pearson No. 3, Kyle Bourassa No. 4 and No. 11, Brian Bilodeau No. 9 and No. 11, Ashley Fifield No. 10 and No. 16; Net — Bobby Myers No. 1, Tom Skelton No. 2.

Saturday, Oct. 10 results: Individual: Green Tees: Gross — 1. Rocky Myers 72 2. Craig Chapman 73 3. Jeff Cole 75 3. Ashley Fifield 75; Net — 1. Kyle Bourassa 75/70 1. Jake Nicely 84/70 1. Nick Hogan 80/70 1. Justin Marchant 76/70; White Tees: Net — Ernie Ashton 78/71; Skins: Gross — Jeff Cole No. 1, Kyle Bourassa No. 11, Tom Skelton No. 13, Brent Cary No. 15; Net — Bob Blanchette No. 3, Susan Carrier No. 4; Team: Fourball (best gross, best net) — 1. Tom Skelton/Justin Marchant/Paul Robinson/Bobby Myers -12 2. Matt Nicole/Neil Mayo/Scott Lever/Rocky Myers -9 3. Kyle Bourassa/Matt Myrick/Ethan Guerette/Jake Nicely -7

Friday, Oct. 9 results: Green Tees: Gross — Jace Pearson 75; Net — Roger Densmore 76/71; White Tees: Gross — Rick Miles 84; Net — Al Stasulis 96/75; Women: Net — Melissa Johnson 74/69; Skins: Gross — Jace Pearson No. 2 and No. 16, Roger Densmore No. 7 and No. 15; Net — Melissa Johnson 74/69.

Oakdale

Saturday, Oct. 10 cross country nine-hole scramble results: 1. Rick Labrecque/Jan Mckenna/Jim Rowe/Cody Dolloff 32 2. Wayne Dyment/Fred Kent/Allan Patterson/Egan Roy 33 3.Darin Roy/Arthur Turbide/Dean Stowell/Marianne Goff 34; Long putts: No. 2: Men — Fred Kent 5′ Women — Laurie Dyment 5′ No. 3: Men — Greg Gallant 4’9″ Women — Trish Hotham 4’9″ No. 9: Men — Egan Roy 13’9.25″ Women — Marianne Goff 3’3″

Poland Spring

Tuesday, Oct. 6 MSGA women’s results: GROSS Flight 1: Janet Nelson/Cheryl Cole 77, Diane Bova/Irene Schultz 79, Liz Coffin/Karen Bamford 80. Flight 2: Polly Hoffman/Anne Barnes 85, Diana Wescott/Nan Bragg 89, Judy Edgecomb/Kathy Sproul 89. NET Flight 1: Anne Raynor/Jenifer Stewart 63, Sharon Houle/Maggie Black 66, Sue Coffin/Sherrie Thomas 66. Flight 2: Lila Geis/Cindy Shaw 63, Barbara Redmond/Laurie Clark 64, Donna Hanson/Karen Stuart 65. GROSS SKINS: Hole 2 Karen Bamford 3, Hole 4 Diane Bova 4, Hole 5 Cindy Choate 3, Hole 12 Janet Nelson 3, Hole 15 Diane Bova 3, Hole 16 Rachel Newman 4. NET SKINS: Hole 7 Linda Morin-Pasco 2, Hole 8 Linda Morin-Pasco 1, Hole 9 Diana Wescott 2.

Portland Country Club

Tuesday, MSGA women’s results: Flight one: Gross — Kristin Kannegieser/Leslie Guenther 70; Kathi O’Grady/Mary Brandes 74; Ruth Colucci/Catherine Boyle 77; Debby Gardner/Laura Lipman 79 Net — Katy Heskett/Abigail Wermers 66; Kris Hughes/Meredith Koerner 66; Maria Cianchette/Carolyn Cianchette 66; Kimberly Lazenby/Barbara Ropke 67; Kathy Lyons/Colleen Arnold 67; Flight two: Gross — Allison Landes/Debbie Porter 79; Linda Cameron/Marlene Viger 87; Melissa Dalfonso/Patricia Bouton 88; Caren Lederer/Lisa Fontaine 88; Kathy Heaton/Lorri Higgins 88; Maureen Lano/Barbara Deschenes 88 Net — Deborah Barry/Joy Eon 65; Ann Anthony/Meg Lyon 65; Jane Flower/Marcia Blake 68; Karen-Lee Moody/Susan McLain 69; Flight three Gross — Barbara Pearson/Maureen Collins 93; Terry Sullivan/Joanne Allaire 96; Marianne McNally/Penny Guerin 97; Linda Laughlin/Bea McGarvey 97; Susan Wootton/Heidi Lyman 97 NEet — Ann Houser/Jean Farrell 69; Susan Graffam/Diane Snow 72; Barb Hintze/Betty Holmes 72; Bonnie Cote/Jean Smith 72 ; Skins: Gross Leslie Guenther 8th; Patricia Bouton 4th; Debby Gardner 12th; Linda Varrell 13th; Bernice Vadnais 10th Lisa Wintle 14th; Susie Gravel 17th; Marla Leblanc 2nd Net — Meg Lyon 7th , 9th; Joy Eon 1st; Caren Lederer 16th.

Springbrook

Sunday, Oct. 11 best one of four results: Gross — Tom Tiner/Bong Adil/Sid Cohen/Ron Leeman 65; Net — 1. Rachel Newman/Linda Mynahan/Jim Murphy/Dave Cowan 61 2. Mark Kent/Jeff Mertzel/Fred Warner/Jay Hopkins 62; Skins: Gross — Dave Kus No. 2, Dave St. Andre No. 4, Brandon Marcotte No. 5, Brian Henderson No. 9, Ron Leeman No. 13, Sid Cohen No. 14; Net — Ken Carver No. 1, Dave Kus, Jim Murphy No. 3, Linda Mynahan No. 7, Dan Parent No. 11, Ron Leeman No. 13, Scott Bubier No. 18; Pins: No. 2 — Dave Kus 2’7″ No. 8 — Aaron Burke 8’3″ No. 13 — Ron Leeman 6’10” No. 15 — Steve Bodge 1’4″.

Saturday, Oct. 10 par-3 scramble results: Gross — Matt Beckim/Ron Leeman/Sid Cohen/Don Rahmlow 50; Net — 1. Patti Ayotte/Gaetan Bolduc/Tom Tiner/Mike Godin 52.67; Skins: Gross — K.Carver/B.Henderson

L.Bellemare/J.Murphy No. 1, M.Beckim/R.Leeman/S.Cohen/D.Rahmlow No. 16, B.Crane/D.Parent/R.Roy/B.Marcotte No. 17; Net -K.Carver/B.Henderson/L.Bellemare/J.Murphy No. 1, R.Shea/B.English/D.Cowan/D.Dodge No. 2, No. 6 and No. 7, P.Ayotte/G.Bolduc/T.Tiner/M.Godin No. 15, B.Crane/D.Parent/R.Roy/B.Marcotte No. 17.

Tuesday, Oct. 6 two-ball blind draw points results: 1. Kevin Bell/Rick Shea +3 2. Joe Mertzel/Roger Maloney +1.5 3. Trent Murphy/Ed Balboni E.