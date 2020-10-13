Augusta

Monday, Oct. 5 CMSGA results: Overall Gross: Ray Brochu 75, Bruce Bubier 77, Colin Roy 79; Net: Phil McCabe 61, Vic Gaudreau 66M, Dave Ames 67; FLIGHT 1 Gross: Eric Lacroix 80M, Preston Ward 80M, Dave St Andre 80; Net: Steve Assante 70M, Scott Karczewski 70, Mark Kamen 71; FLIGHT 2 Gross: Greg Page 80, Bill Fairchild 84, Bill Hunter 86; NET: Mert Dearnley 70, Ron Aho 72M, Tony Trask 72M; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Mike McGuire 82M, Mike Knox 82, Rick Cronin 83; Net: Dick McCann 70, Paul Connolly 71M, Charlie Miller 71; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Cy Thompson 81, Bob Ouellette 85, Bob Spencer 87; NET: Ben Walker 71, Jim Murphy 72, Phil Poulin 73; SUPER SENIOR GROSS: Dana McCurdy 90 NET: Leo lever 73; Best Ball Gross: Rick Cronin, Mike Knox, Preston Ward, Eric Lacroix 70M; Ray Brochu, Tom Kus, Ed McKay, Paul Drouin 70; Best Ball Net: , Reggie Gammon, Ken Luce, Dick McCann, Cy Thompson 59; Steve Assante, Jim Ouellette, Dan Peaslee, Mike Cote 60M; Pins: #2 Charlie Pray 2′ 8” Cy Thompson 9′ 11” #7 Ray Brochu 12′ 3” Leo Bellemare 14′ 9” #15 Leo Bellemare 11” Bob Ouellette 9′ 6” #17 Alan Turner 3′ 4” Jim Murphy 3′ 7” SKINS GROSS: #4 John Deetjen(3) #6 Dave St Andre(3) #7 Ray brochu(2) #11 Charlie Pray(3) #13 Eric Johnson(3) #17 Jim Murphy(2) SKINS NET: None.

Fairlawn

Wednesday, Oct. 7 senior league three-ball shamble from the red tees: 1. Rick Lane/Glenn Downs/Lee Biron/Ron Grant 114 2. Steve Bergeron/Rick Grant/Vic Labrecque/Paul Spencer 111 3. Mark Pontbriand/Pastor Vail/John Mathieu/Ron Grant 110; Pins: No. 2 — 1. Marty Eyre 17’8″ 2. Norm Ford 22’4″ 3. Rick Grant 23’6.75 No. 8 — 1. Steve Bergeron 8’3″ 2. Kim Austin 10’9″ 3. Ron Grant 11′.

Sunday, Oct. 4 ABCD two of four best ball results: 1. Scott McCurdy/Jil Dionne/Bob Johnson/Dave Depot -15 2. Mike Harnden/Roger Bowden/Scott Belanger/Dave Vachon -15 3. Steve Jordan/Dennis Fox/Bobby Grenier/Bruce Pelletier -14; Pins: No. 2 — 1. Dave Depot 19’1″ 2. Dave Caron 39’3″ No. 8 — 1. Dave McGowan 8’16” 2. Ralph Barkhouse 11’5 No. 13 — 1. Reco Arnoldy 18’3″ 2. Scott McCurdy 18’8″ 50/50 — Jim Hennemann

Championship Awards: Course Champ — Tom Cyr; Ladies Champ — Linda Gross; A-Flight Champ — Brian Craig; Senior Champ — Dale Brown.

Fox Ridge

Sunday, Oct. 11 four-ball results: Gross — 1. John Bureau/Bob Langlois/Gary Rousseau/Scott Tardiff 146 2. Tony Towns/Eric Peterlein/John Grant/Mark Fortin 148; Net — 1. Carl Goody/Maureen Heath/Karen Nichols/Dan Boutenott 134 2. Bruce Milliken/Al Fares/Chris Beaucage/John Golden 136; Pins: No. 3 — Josh Golden 6’4.5″ No. 5 — Audrey Fillon 3’6″ No. 13 — Mike Mckew 5’7.5″ No. 16 — Bob Langlois 12’9″; Skins: Gross — Bob Langlois No. 1, Mike Fortin No. 10, Bruce Milliken No. 18; Net — Al Fares No. 4, Audrey Fillion No. 5, Gene Paradis No. 6, Keith Proteau No. 11, Joe Lariviere No. 12, Sue Dostie No. 15.

Martindale

Sunday, Oct. 11 results: Gross — 1. Brian Bilodeau 68 2. Ashley Fifield 72 3. Rocky Myers 74; Net — 1. Bobby Myers 73/67 2. Joe Burnham 79/68 3. Kyle Bourassa 76/71; Skins: Gross — Jace Pearson No. 3, Kyle Bourassa No. 4 and No. 11, Brian Bilodeau No. 9 and No. 11, Ashley Fifield No. 10 and No. 16; Net — Bobby Myers No. 1, Tom Skelton No. 2.

Saturday, Oct. 10 results: Individual: Green Tees: Gross — 1. Rocky Myers 72 2. Craig Chapman 73 3. Jeff Cole 75 3. Ashley Fifield 75; Net — 1. Kyle Bourassa 75/70 1. Jake Nicely 84/70 1. Nick Hogan 80/70 1. Justin Marchant 76/70; White Tees: Net — Ernie Ashton 78/71; Skins: Gross — Jeff Cole No. 1, Kyle Bourassa No. 11, Tom Skelton No. 13, Brent Cary No. 15; Net — Bob Blanchette No. 3, Susan Carrier No. 4; Team: Fourball (best gross, best net) — 1. Tom Skelton/Justin Marchant/Paul Robinson/Bobby Myers -12 2. Matt Nicole/Neil Mayo/Scott Lever/Rocky Myers -9 3. Kyle Bourassa/Matt Myrick/Ethan Guerette/Jake Nicely -7

Friday, Oct. 9 results: Green Tees: Gross — Jace Pearson 75; Net — Roger Densmore 76/71; White Tees: Gross — Rick Miles 84; Net — Al Stasulis 96/75; Women: Net — Melissa Johnson 74/69; Skins: Gross — Jace Pearson No. 2 and No. 16, Roger Densmore No. 7 and No. 15; Net — Melissa Johnson 74/69.

Oakdale

Saturday, Oct. 10 cross country nine-hole scramble results: 1. Rick Labrecque/Jan Mckenna/Jim Rowe/Cody Dolloff 32 2. Wayne Dyment/Fred Kent/Allan Patterson/Egan Roy 33 3.Darin Roy/Arthur Turbide/Dean Stowell/Marianne Goff 34; Long putts: No. 2: Men — Fred Kent 5′ Women — Laurie Dyment 5′ No. 3: Men — Greg Gallant 4’9″ Women — Trish Hotham 4’9″ No. 9: Men — Egan Roy 13’9.25″ Women — Marianne Goff 3’3″

Poland Spring

Tuesday, Oct. 6 MSGA women’s results: GROSS Flight 1: Janet Nelson/Cheryl Cole 77, Diane Bova/Irene Schultz 79, Liz Coffin/Karen Bamford 80. Flight 2: Polly Hoffman/Anne Barnes 85, Diana Wescott/Nan Bragg 89, Judy Edgecomb/Kathy Sproul 89. NET Flight 1: Anne Raynor/Jenifer Stewart 63, Sharon Houle/Maggie Black 66, Sue Coffin/Sherrie Thomas 66. Flight 2: Lila Geis/Cindy Shaw 63, Barbara Redmond/Laurie Clark 64, Donna Hanson/Karen Stuart 65. GROSS SKINS: Hole 2 Karen Bamford 3, Hole 4 Diane Bova 4, Hole 5 Cindy Choate 3, Hole 12 Janet Nelson 3, Hole 15 Diane Bova 3, Hole 16 Rachel Newman 4. NET SKINS: Hole 7 Linda Morin-Pasco 2, Hole 8 Linda Morin-Pasco 1, Hole 9 Diana Wescott 2.

Portland Country Club

Tuesday, MSGA women’s results: Flight one: Gross — Kristin Kannegieser/Leslie Guenther 70; Kathi O’Grady/Mary Brandes 74; Ruth Colucci/Catherine Boyle 77; Debby Gardner/Laura Lipman 79 Net — Katy Heskett/Abigail Wermers 66; Kris Hughes/Meredith Koerner 66; Maria Cianchette/Carolyn Cianchette 66; Kimberly Lazenby/Barbara Ropke 67; Kathy Lyons/Colleen Arnold 67; Flight two: Gross — Allison Landes/Debbie Porter 79; Linda Cameron/Marlene Viger 87; Melissa Dalfonso/Patricia Bouton 88; Caren Lederer/Lisa Fontaine 88; Kathy Heaton/Lorri Higgins 88; Maureen Lano/Barbara Deschenes 88 Net — Deborah Barry/Joy Eon 65; Ann Anthony/Meg Lyon 65; Jane Flower/Marcia Blake 68; Karen-Lee Moody/Susan McLain 69; Flight three Gross — Barbara Pearson/Maureen Collins 93; Terry Sullivan/Joanne Allaire 96; Marianne McNally/Penny Guerin 97; Linda Laughlin/Bea McGarvey 97; Susan Wootton/Heidi Lyman 97 NEet — Ann Houser/Jean Farrell 69; Susan Graffam/Diane Snow 72; Barb Hintze/Betty Holmes 72; Bonnie Cote/Jean Smith 72 ; Skins: Gross Leslie Guenther 8th; Patricia Bouton 4th; Debby Gardner 12th; Linda Varrell 13th; Bernice Vadnais 10th Lisa Wintle 14th; Susie Gravel 17th; Marla Leblanc 2nd Net — Meg Lyon 7th , 9th; Joy Eon 1st; Caren Lederer 16th.

Springbrook

Sunday, Oct. 11 best one of four results: Gross — Tom Tiner/Bong Adil/Sid Cohen/Ron Leeman 65; Net — 1. Rachel Newman/Linda Mynahan/Jim Murphy/Dave Cowan 61 2. Mark Kent/Jeff Mertzel/Fred Warner/Jay Hopkins 62; Skins: Gross — Dave Kus No. 2, Dave St. Andre No. 4, Brandon Marcotte No. 5, Brian Henderson No. 9, Ron Leeman No. 13, Sid Cohen No. 14; Net — Ken Carver No. 1, Dave Kus, Jim Murphy No. 3, Linda Mynahan No. 7, Dan Parent No. 11, Ron Leeman No. 13, Scott Bubier No. 18; Pins: No. 2 — Dave Kus 2’7″ No. 8 — Aaron Burke 8’3″ No. 13 — Ron Leeman 6’10” No. 15 — Steve Bodge 1’4″.

Saturday, Oct. 10 par-3 scramble results: Gross — Matt Beckim/Ron Leeman/Sid Cohen/Don Rahmlow 50; Net — 1. Patti Ayotte/Gaetan Bolduc/Tom Tiner/Mike Godin 52.67; Skins: Gross — K.Carver/B.Henderson
L.Bellemare/J.Murphy No. 1, M.Beckim/R.Leeman/S.Cohen/D.Rahmlow No. 16, B.Crane/D.Parent/R.Roy/B.Marcotte No. 17;  Net  -K.Carver/B.Henderson/L.Bellemare/J.Murphy No. 1, R.Shea/B.English/D.Cowan/D.Dodge No. 2, No. 6 and No. 7, P.Ayotte/G.Bolduc/T.Tiner/M.Godin No. 15, B.Crane/D.Parent/R.Roy/B.Marcotte No. 17.

Tuesday, Oct. 6 two-ball blind draw points results: 1. Kevin Bell/Rick Shea +3 2. Joe Mertzel/Roger Maloney +1.5 3. Trent Murphy/Ed Balboni E.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles