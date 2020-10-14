Braylyn benefit

LIVERMORE — Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Livermore Community Building, 25 Church Street, Livermore. Braylyn is 13 years old. She was diagnosed at birth with Aortic Stenosis, with a heart aneurysm. Bray will be going to Boston’s Children’s Hospital within the next couple of months for two life saving surgeries. The family is trying to raise money to help with expenses Braylyn’s single mother, Jill, to get back and forth to Boston and to help pay household expenses. Due to the fact she is a single mom, she will be out of work for possibly four to five months; any donation will be greatly appreciated. An account has been set up, called Bray’s Benefit, at Otis Federal Credit Union in Jay, for anyone that would like to make a contribution.

Walk for heat

INDUSTRY —On Sunday, Oct 18 (rain date Oct 25) Shorey Chapel will be sponsoring the Jane Dean Annual Walk for Heat at 12 noon, beginning at the Clearwater Pond parking area. Proceeds to benefit the ECU Heat Program and the church furnace. Masks are required. You may walk virtually and send a donation to Shorey Chapel c/o Lois Greenleaf, 1432 Industry Rd, Industry, Me 04938 with memo line note”Walk for Heat”. For more info call Dan 778-4158

Truck A Treat

CHESTERVILLE — Trunk a Treat will be featuring a free drive through pick-up of already bagged candy on Saturday, October 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Rd. Come and enjoy the decorated vehicles and receive some candy. Following Covid 19 protocol, volunteers will be masked and wearing gloves while distributing the bags of candy to people driving through with their cars. This fun event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers.

Masonic meal

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, October 17, from 5 until 6 p.m., the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a takeout/pickup dinner or home delivery in the Farmington and Wilton area. The menu will be roast pork, potato, vegetable, rolls, and pumpkin pie for dessert. Reservations are required by Thursday, October 15, at 5 p.m. To reserve a meal, you may call Alan Morison at 645-4366 or Alvin McDonald at 645-2190. Cost of the pickup meal will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. For home deliveries in the Wilton and Farmington area the cost will be $10 per meal.

filed under: