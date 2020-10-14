The New England Patriots activated quarterback Cam Newton from their covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, clearing the way for him to resume practicing and to play in Sunday’s rescheduled game against the Denver Broncos in Foxborough, Mass.
Newton could practice with the Patriots as soon as Thursday. He missed one game after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the illness covid-19. His positive test was confirmed Oct. 3 by a person familiar with the result.
Brian Hoyer started in place of Newton in the Patriots’ loss Oct. 5 in Kansas City. Hoyer was benched during the game in favor of Jarrett Stidham.
The Patriots-Broncos game was delayed a week by the NFL after it was originally scheduled for Sunday as part of the Week 5 slate. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, played against the Chiefs and tested positive for the coronavirus two days later. Gilmore confirmed his positive test on social media.
Coach Bill Belichick had been noncommittal about his quarterback plans for the rescheduled game, declining to say whether Hoyer or Stidham would start if Newton remained unavailable. Now, it appears, he won’t have to make that choice.
Newton, the league MVP for the Carolina Panthers during the 2015 season, signed with the Patriots in July and played well while leading them to two victories in their first three games of the season.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rickey Michael Vining Sr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Marvin G. Storer
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Kaisley Marilyn Crockett
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rose Marie Eramo
-
Sports
Astros prevent sweep by Rays, extend ALCS