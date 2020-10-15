OXFORD — With more than 700 absentee ballot requests and dozens of people coming into the office daily, Town Clerk Elizabeth Olsen is expecting Election Day on Nov. 3 to be extremely busy.

Olsen updated selectmen on how administration and finance departments are approaching their work ahead of Nov. 3.

She said that she had processed more than 700 absentee ballot requests, with 319 returned so far. She also said that as many as 40 people are coming into the Town Office on a daily basis to vote early. Even with so much advance activity, she expects Election Day to be just as busy, and she is working with the police chief and the fire chief to make sure everything goes smoothly.

In the 2016 presidential election, 2,300 residents in Oxford cast votes, with about 350 voting by absentee.

Olsen informed the board that Oxford has been approved for a $5,000 grant to help with election social distancing signage and technology, which selectmen unanimously voted to accept. Selectman Sharon Jackson thanked Olsen for applying for the grant.

Two volunteers, Samuel Godin and Carol Kane were appointed as ballot clerks.

Without a finance director currently on staff, Olsen is providing assistance to the town’s finance clerk to prepare for audit of the last fiscal year. Administration staff is cross-training in some finance duties, such as payroll and accounts payable to bridge the staffing shortfall.

Police Captain Ricky Jack reported that the police department has responded to more than 85 complaints this month, adding that they are not seeing a lull in activities despite the changeover to the fall season.

The department will set up a speed recorder along Allen Hill Road, which has just been paved, in anticipation of faster driving. Vice Chair Samantha Hewey remarked that residents along Gore Road reported a big improvement to speeding after the speed recorder was set up in that neighborhood.

Town Manager Butch Asselin said he received 38 responses from residents giving input on replacing, repairing and/or removing the Welchville dam. He also said that repairs to the Thompson Lake dam are proceeding on schedule.

He said that ads are currently running in print and online for the town manager and finance director positions. Asselin is retiring at the end of the year. The finance director job has been vacant all year.

Asselin commended all town department heads on their careful budget management to keep expenses in check during a trying time.

