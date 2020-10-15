DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club will host a Community Document Shredding Event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 24 at John F. Murphy Homes at 800 Center Street in Auburn. This is a good opportunity to safely dispose of documents and protect against identity theft. A charge of $10 per box will raise funds that will be used to benefit the local community. This is a no contact/drive-up event.

Since the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival was canceled, this is the Rotary’s way of raising funds to help local agencies.

Thank you for all that you do! I never miss Sun Spots. — Celeste, co-chair of Event Planning Committee, no town

ANSWER: I often receive requests about document shredding so I know this is needed in our community and that the fee is certainly for a worthy cause. Gather up your papers and get yourselves over there! I hope the event is a big success.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the request for chimney work in Norway (Oct. 9 Sun Spots), I own a masonry business and build a lot of chimneys. If anyone is in need of chimney work, please contact me at 245-2303 or at [email protected]. — Richard, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the request for antique farmhouse and barn restoration in the Oct. 12 Sun Spots, Arron Sturgis is an old house expert/building contractor in Berwick. He rebuilds steeples too. He helped Mike O’Connor Construction re-do the West Auburn church steeple. — Rick, no town

ANSWER: Thanks for the recommendation! Information about Arron’s experience and projects can be found at Preservation Timber Framing (http://www.preservationtimberframing.com/ ). His office number is 698-1695.

Please write in with other recommendations. I love to keep the famous Rolodex happily plumped up.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I subscribe to the Sun Journal and have access to the electronic edition. I’d like to look at news articles from the 1960s and 1970s. How do I go about doing that? — David, Auburn

ANSWER: Got to https://www.sunjournal.com/archive/ and follow the instructions on the page. You’ll be able to scroll through many editions of the Sun Journal (Lewiston Daily Sun and Lewiston Evening Journal to your heart’s content. The archives go back to the 1890’s. I hope you find what you’re looking for.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a Windows 7 tower and keyboard. Is there anywhere other than the landfill to recycle this? — Susan, no town

ANSWER: Check out the Environmental Protection Agency’s Electronics Donation and Recycling page https://www.epa.gov/recycle/electronics-donation-and-recycling) to learn about recycling or donating your computer in your area.

Staples is one retailer that accepts used electronics for recycling. The nearest one is located at 855 Lisbon St. in Lewiston. Because of COVID-19, contact the store first at 753-0779 to check out the procedure and if, in fact, they are accepting electronics at this time or if their hours are reduced because of the pandemic.

Goodwill also accepts electronics but I think it would be a good idea to call first to let them know what you have. The Auburn Goodwill is at 939 Turner St. and the number is 783-1702.

