DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is anyone interested in several boxes of mixed general fiction books? Goodwill says its warehouse is full and Salvation Army is not accepting books either. Nursing homes are not accepting donations during the pandemic. This offer is made to anyone who could make use of the books. If interested persons will provide a phone number or email address by which they can be reached, they will be contacted. — Janet, no town

ANSWER: If you don’t have anyone take your books (and I think you surely will) you can also check used book stores. They may not accept all your books, but if you take the time to sort them and put aside the ones that are in “like-new” condition, they could sell them to raise money for their non-profit. As an example, a used bookstore I went to recently was accepting one bag of books per customer per day. The money goes to help fund the town library.

Thrift shops sponsored by churches and other non-profits and homeless shelters may also be interested. If you want to take time to “spread the wealth” and not just drop off many boxes of books at one place, you may be pleasantly surprised.

Having a book sale table at an upcoming local holiday fair is another option.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you have a name in your Rolodex for someone who repairs leather? I tore the sleeve on my old beloved jacket. — Denise, no town

ANSWER: Check in with Maine Line Leather (mainelineleather.com) at 850 Main St. in Lewiston (782-6622). If they can’t help you, they may know someone who can.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for Little Lad’s Orange-Almond Granola. The store where I was buying it doesn’t carry it anymore; they only have the plain kind which is good but I really like the orange-almond flavor better. Can you help me locate a store that sells it? — No name, Greene

ANSWER: Little Lad’s is located in Corinth and is home to delicious and healthy Maine-made products. If you’re an online shopper, you can order all the granola you want in all three flavors (original, cashew-date and orange-almond) as well as other products at littlelads.com.

Hannaford in both Lewiston and Auburn should have your favorite cereal and also look for it at Axis Natural Foods at 120 Center St. in Auburn.

Furthermore, I always want to encourage Sun Spots readers to ask the manager or go to the customer service counter when you can’t find your favorite products. Yes, it takes a few extra minutes, but having feedback from customers is helpful to those who run the operation. Sometimes the product is simply out of stock temporarily or even has been relocated to another area of the store.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for someone who takes cassette tapes and turns them into CDs or put them on a thumb drive. I know that you have answered this before, but I can’t remember the answer! — Jacob, no town

ANSWER: Francis at Photo Finish, located at the Auburn Mall (across from Claire’s at Suite #9007) can help you. Go to mainephotofinish.com where there is an email form and someone will get back to you, or call 783-3354.

