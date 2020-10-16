In August and September volunteer Invasive Plant Patrollers mapped the shorelines to identify invasive species on 12 waterbodies in the Rangeley Lakes Region.

Volunteers surveyed Beaver Mountain Pond, Cupsuptic Lake and River, Dodge Pond, Gull Pond, Haley Pond, Kennebago Lake, Little Kennebago Lake, Loon Lake, Mooselookmeguntic Lake, Quimby Pond, Rangeley Lake, and Saddleback Lake.

Volunteer donated hours donated 285 hours of their time; the equivalent of $7,752 (2019 volunteer time is worth $27.20/hour). Their dedication and enthusiasm are documented in the number of hours they gave, the quality of their work, their support, and attendance to plant identification webinars on the Lake Stewards of Maine website.

Plant Patrollers participate in free training to detect invasive aquatic species before the infestation becomes greater than an acre. Early detection is the key to cost-effectively managing an infestation. By patrolling each season, volunteers become familiar with the flora native to their lake and are more likely to recognize an infestation before it grows.

To date, no invasive species have been documented in the Rangeley Lakes.

About RLHT

RLHT has conserved 14,000 acres in the Rangeley Lakes Region, with 35 miles of recreational trails, for everyone to explore. Open from dawn to dusk, the conservation areas are free for exploration, hiking, photography, birding, family outings, inspiration, and adventure.