In this hyper-partisan time, it’s such a relief to find three candidates at the top of the Democratic ticket here in Congressional District 2 — Joe Biden, Sara Gideon, and Jared Golden — who are all pragmatic, non-ideological centrists who know how to listen to experts trained in fields other than their own.
All through their careers, they have shown that they want to be leaders for all the people, not just their own party. All through their careers, they have supported legislation and programs that help people live their lives. All through their careers, they’ve worked with colleagues whose views differ from their own. In fact, all three, at some point or other in their careers, have taken heat from their own party for working with the other side. And working together is just what we need in America right now.
Jonathan Cohen, Farmington
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Politics
Women’s March in D.C. draws thousands to protest high court nominee, Trump
-
Maine
Early snow draws handful of skiers to Saddleback
-
Field Hockey
Field hockey: Adelle Surette grateful for opportunity to reach Oak Hill scoring milestone
-
Sports
Outdoors in Maine: Pondering the great grouse dilemma
-
Politics
For Trump, city where ‘bad things happen’ looms large