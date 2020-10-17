In this hyper-partisan time, it’s such a relief to find three candidates at the top of the Democratic ticket here in Congressional District 2 — Joe Biden, Sara Gideon, and Jared Golden — who are all pragmatic, non-ideological centrists who know how to listen to experts trained in fields other than their own.

All through their careers, they have shown that they want to be leaders for all the people, not just their own party. All through their careers, they have supported legislation and programs that help people live their lives. All through their careers, they’ve worked with colleagues whose views differ from their own. In fact, all three, at some point or other in their careers, have taken heat from their own party for working with the other side. And working together is just what we need in America right now.

Jonathan Cohen, Farmington