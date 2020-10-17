LEWISTON — Katie Hawkes scored the lone goal as Mt. Ararat (3-3-1) defeated Lewiston, 1-0, in a KVAC girls soccer game Saturday.
Anna Driscol made five saves for Mt. Ararat, while Gemma Landry stopped 14 shots for Lewiston (2-3).
SACOPEE VALLEY 5, BUCKFIELD 1: Lakyn Hink and Elyse Guptill each scored a pair of goals to lead the Hawks (1-0) over the Bucks (0-1) at Hiram.
Gabbi Martin also scored and Kylie Day made two saves for the Hawks.
Sami Patenaude converted a penalty kick and Ruby Cyr stopped eight shots for the Bucks.
