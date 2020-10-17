I am pleased to support the reelection of Rep. Tina Riley for House District 74: Jay, Livermore Falls and part of Livermore. Tina’s background as a small business owner and licensed electrician, and her response to issues affecting people in our district and throughout Maine, have contributed to her continued thoughtful approach to issues before the Legislature.

Tina brings hands-on knowledge to issues before her assigned legislative committee of Energy, Utilities and Technology. She is a respected member of the community and the Legislature who is available and carefully and caringly listens to the people she represents.

Tina’s life experiences as a family caregiver make her an able and strong advocate for people with disabilities and their families.

She works hard for us, and has earned people’s continued support and their votes for her reelection.

Paul Gilbert, Jay