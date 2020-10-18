SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Curtis J. Raymond, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 12, 2020, after struggling with cancer for three years.

Born in Massachusetts and raised in Oxford, Maine. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967. He was employed with Pioneer Plastics in Auburn for 42 years.

He retired and moved to San Antonio in 2011. To stay busy, he took a job as bus driver with the Northshore ISD which he enjoyed very much. He attended Prince of Peace Catholic Church. His lifelong hobbies were bowling and golf.

He is survived by Pauline his loving wife of 51 years; two sons, Scott, and Jason and wife Elena; and six grandchildren, Latisha, Deanna, Cameron, Karina, Cassandra, Phoebe. He is also survived by sisters, Elaine and Arlene and brothers, John and George.

He was predeceased by brother, Jerry; and parents, George and Evelyn Raymond.

He will receive a military burial at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.