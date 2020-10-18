DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Ida was born March 11, 1920, daughter of Marie and Joseph Corbin in Van Buren. Ida dies peacefully at home in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Ida was married to Edgar Boudreau for 53 years, they had seven children.

Ida managed a bread delivery business in northern Maine and worked several years in the woolen mills. Her favorite pastime was being with family, sewing and crocheting. She was known for her infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit.

Ida was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edgar; daughter, Carlin and son, Michael, of Maine; as well as several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by daughters, Norma Forgue of Deerfield Beach, Fla., Valma Phundheller of Mims, Fla., and Maxine Gautsch of Port St. John, Fla., two sons, Gary Boudreau of Millington Mich., and Rudy Boudreau of Bristol Conn. There are 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

The family request that all donations be make to the Hospice of Palm Beach County Hospice by the Sea Trustbridge or the Cancer Society in the name of Ida Boudreau.