Androscoggin County

• Michael Braun, 45, of Sabattus, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 5:08 a.m. Sunday, at 65 Riley Road in Sabattus.

Auburn

• Benjamin Stewart, 33, transient, on a charge of violation of bail conditions, 1:58 p.m. Sunday, at Bonney Park.

• James Pelham, 49, transient, on charges of violation of conditions of release and criminal trespassing, 2 p.m. Sunday, at 95 Spring St.

Lewiston

• Isar Coleman, 37, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions and a single count of violating conditions of release, 10:05 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Park and Ash streets.

• Kyle Farmer, 21, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 10:25 a.m. Sunday, at 73 Knox St.

