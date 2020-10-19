LEWISTON — A focusing on finishing during Friday’s practice paid dividends Saturday for the Lewiston boys soccer team, with Ivan Domingues leading the way with three goals in a 7-0 victory over Mt. Ararat at Don Roux Field.

“I wanted it,” Domingues said. “The last game I did only two. (My teammates) told me that ‘You got to do a hat trick,’ and I did it.”

However, the flood of goals didn’t start immediately.

Lewiston (5-0) opened the scoring just 2:17 in, with Raimundo Lubota heading in a perfectly-placed corner kick from Khalid Hersi over the head of Mt. Ararat goalie Jacob Fullerton. After that, the Eagles (1-5) defense showed poise against the Lewiston attack, recovering when it had to and pressuring the ball in dangerous situations.

“We were getting numbers behind the ball, trying to not let them penetrate in the dangerous areas,” Mt. Ararat coach Jack Rioux said. “I thought after we gave up the early goal we executed the game plan well, and I think we just got a little unlucky on a couple of the goals, but they’re a very good team as well.”

The Blue Devils turned it on after the first-half break to sanitize with 19:10 left before halftime, scoring three goals in less than 10 minutes.

“I just said we were playing a little bit slow, a little lethargic,” Lewiston coach Dan Gish said. “You know, Mt. Ararat, you can’t take them lightly because Jack does a great job of getting them motivated.”

“And then once we talked a little bit, they were playing a high line, so we were like ‘Hey, it doesn’t always have to be on the ground, you got to be a little bit creative with your offensive movements,'” Gish added. “So you’re taking what the defense gives you, so changing it up and being creative, which these guys, you give them the green light to be creative and it’s kind of scary, and they took advantage of it.”

First, Saleh Brahim struck a 30-yard shot over the head of Fullerton. Less than two minutes later, Domingues scored the first of three straight goals, with Mohamud Hassan providing the assist with a low cross that Domingues one-timed.

“I thought the defender would get it, but I just go, I run there and touch it,” Domingues said.

Hersi fed Domingues for a 25-yard curling strike to finish up the first-half scoring.

“That was a great shot,” Domingues said. “I didn’t think, I just shot it, and it went in.”

Domingues completed his natural hat trick 5:05 into the second half, finishing from Mohamedamin Nur with an open shot in the box after beating a defender.

“Ivan is just a natural scorer. Strong, good finisher, and he’s not even reached his potential yet,” Gish said. “He’s getting better and better, his offensive movements off the ball, and how to break free and get unmarked. Once he starts capitalizing on that even more, I would not want to defend him once he figures that out.”

That third goal from Domingues came soon after one of the Eagles’ best chances at scoring. They earned their first corner kick of the game less than a minute into the second half, but Carson Taylor’s kick was cleared away, as was an ensuing free kick from 25 yards out.

Lewiston goalie Yaya Heri made the tougher of his two saves less than two minutes after Domingues’s third goal, sliding to deny Spencer LeClair’s 1-on-1 rush to the goal. A corner kick followed but was cleared safely by the Blue Devils defense.

Nur picked up another assist when his shot eluded Fullerton’s grasp and Mohamed Abdikadir was there to blast in the loose ball with 14:39 left.

Moses Lumu rounded out the scoring, finishing off an assist from Igor Domingues with 4:30 remaining.

Fullerton finished his busy game manning Mt. Ararat’s goal by denying Lumu on a breakaway with 30 seconds left. He made seven saves.

“Jacob did well,” Rioux said. “He’s a freshman, he’s just learning. He’s thrown into the fire. You know, we’re a real young team. We’re not quitting, and I thought he played well, it’s just he’s learning. Every game he’s gotten better, and that’s all we can ask for a freshman starting in a varsity net.”

