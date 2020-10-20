Benjamin Roberts

TURNER — Benjamin Roberts was recently hired by Community Credit Union as the branch manager for its Turner location.

He will oversee all operations within that branch such as member services, staffing, training and facilities. Roberts has several years of experience in the credit union industry and has a passion for the Maine Credit Union’s Campaign for Ending Hunger.

Roberts has two children, two cats and resides in Leeds.

filed under:
Noteworthy
