TURNER — Benjamin Roberts was recently hired by Community Credit Union as the branch manager for its Turner location.
He will oversee all operations within that branch such as member services, staffing, training and facilities. Roberts has several years of experience in the credit union industry and has a passion for the Maine Credit Union’s Campaign for Ending Hunger.
Roberts has two children, two cats and resides in Leeds.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sally Timberlake Powell
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Clayton G. Hiltz
-
Encore
Looking Back on Oct. 21
-
Connections
Pine Street neighborhood banners in place
-
Connections
Silver Star presented to George Laplante family in Legion ceremony