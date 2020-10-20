Fairlawn
Wednesday, Oct. 14 senior league scramble results: 1. Rick Lane/Russ Desjardins/Pete Rybeck/Ron Bilodeau -8 2. Paul Carpentier/Pastor Vail/Rick Gardiner/Dave Depot -6 3. Steve Bergeron/John Moreau/John Mathieu/Paul Spencer -5; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Rick Lane 4’7″ 2. Ron Grant 8’6″ 3. Paul Carpentier 8’7.5″ No. 13 — 1. Marty Eyre 8’1″ 2. David Gross 27’5″ 3. Dennis Fox 37’6″.
Poland Spring
Sunday, Oct. 18 green keeper’s scramble net results: 1. Larry Ross/Jill Ross/Stan Tetenman/Steven Roy 55 2. David Venne/Steve Noble/Claude Lesperance/Peter Godin 57 2. Diane Gagnier/Greg Gagnier/Dan Poulin/Susan Poulin 57 4. Diana Poliquin/Gil Poliquin/Luvon Nash/Ballard Nash 58 5. Mile Labbe/Vic Gaudreau/Allen Gendreau/Karen Nichols 59 5. Cindy Halliday/Roger Charpentier/Alex Hutcheon/Rafael Barajas 59 7. Michael Bartley/Kathy Bartley/Glenn Rosengard 61.
Springbrook
Sunday, Oct. 18 two-ball wheel results: Gross — 1. Matt Beckim/Mike Burian 69 1. Tom Tiner/Brad Pattershall 69 3. Ron Leeman/Mike Labonte 70 3. Tyler Tyburski/Mike Burian 70 3. Tyler Tyburski/J. Levasseur 70 3. Ray Roy/Brandon Marcotte 70; Net — 1. Scott Bubier/Brian Henderson 64 1. Ashley Golden/Mike Labonte 1. Mike Burian/J. Levasseur 64 4. Rich Douglass/Lonney Steeves 65 4. Ron Leeman/Ashley Golden 65; Pins: No. 2 — Steve Bodge 9’1″ No. 8 — Dave Cowan 3’1″ No. 13 — Dick Metivier 2’10” No. 15 — Linda Mynahan 3’10”; Skins: Gross — Brad Pattershall No. 2, J. Levasseur No. 4 and No. 6, Rachel Newman No. 7, Dick Therrien No. 15, Mike Labonte No. 16, Scott Bubier No. 17; Net — J. Levasseur No. 6, Rachel Newman No. 7, Mike Labonte No. 16, Scott Bubier No. 17, Bill Crane No. 18.
Local golf results
