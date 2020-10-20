LEWISTON – Cecile R. Castonguay, 80, of Lewiston, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Cecile was born in Lewiston on March 4, 1940, the daughter of Leo and Noella (Dupuis) Pinard. She attended Sabattus schools and worked at Andy’s Lunch in Lewiston, where she met her beloved husband, Roger Castonguay. Cecile and Roger were married on Feb. 16, 1957, and they enjoyed 63 loving and caring years together. They spent over 60 years in Lewiston, raising their family and making many memories. Cecile raised her eight children with love, devotion, and patience, and could be relied upon to handle whatever issue or task was at hand. She repaired appliances, installed hardwood floors, and hung endless sheets of wallpaper. Cecile had a recipe for every occasion and could hem a pair of pants with ease. She was also a natural nurturer. Cecile adopted and cared for countless scores of animals, both big and small, and could grow anything under the sun. Cecile and Roger’s home has always been open to friends and family for advice, laughter, and a hot cup of coffee. Cecile’s guidance was often sought out by her children, grandchildren, and friends. She had just the right words to help with life’s challenges, always ending with, “and this too shall pass.” One of Cecile’s favorite pastimes was “junking” with her life-long friend, Terry Gendron. They regularly frequented antique shops, garage sales, and thrift stores, always on the hunt for the perfect item at the right price. Cecile leaves behind her husband, Roger Castonguay; her eight children, Pauline Dubois and her husband Roger of Lewiston, Marc Castonguay and his wife Rena of Hebron, Anita Jalbert and her husband Patrick of Turner, Rolande Truchon and her husband Thomas of Lewiston, Joline Beaudoin and partner Antonio Ferland of Lewiston, Jeannine Roy and her husband Paul of Hooksett, N.H., Roger Castonguay and his wife Wanda of Lewiston, and Nicole Matthews and her husband Edward of Lisbon; her 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Cecile is survived by her siblings, Raymond Pinard, George Pinard, Lorraine Rosenberg, Elaine Martin, Gary Pinard, Leo Pinard, Brenda Pinard, Richard Pinard, Bonnie Cabral, Debbie Beaulieu, Rosalie Boyden, and Paul Pinard. Cecile was predeceased by her parents; her stepmother, Rosamond Pinard, stepfather, Norman Martin; and siblings, Armand Pinard, Patricia Sicard, Normand Pinard, and Annette Ashburn. Cecile was also predeceased by her life-long neighbors and best friends, Bert and Terry Gendron.Cecile’s loving guidance, warmth, and positive energy will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Memorial Service: St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Rd., Lewiston, Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11:00 a.m. Those wishing may make donations to:Greater Androscoggin Humane Society 55 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240 or online at gahumane.org

« Previous