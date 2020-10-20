SCARBOROUGH – Joyce Elaine Jacobs Andrews, 87, formerly of Dixfield, died early Sunday evening at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.She was born in Livermore Falls, Sept. 10, 1933 , a daughter of Mural Davis and Ruth Wright Jacobs and was a 1951 graduate of Dirigo High School. She continued her education by attending Fisher Business College and was a graduate of The New York Theater of the Arts in New York City.She was an actress at the Pasadena Playhouse in California and was a lead actress in the production “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Gateway Theater. She also was a licensed hairdresser. She is survived by a brother Llewellyn Francis and his wife Helen of Searsport; She was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Marie Gile; and a brother, George Jacobs.Public graveside services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Birchland Cemetery in North Jay. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay. The use of masks and social distancing will be observed at the services. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com

