LEWISTON — Pelletier’s Karate Academy’s Project Thrive Remote Learning Center was recently licensed by the state of Maine.

Project Thrive is a safe, nurturing environment for children ages 6-12 as they engage in remote learning. At Project Thrive children have a daily routine to help them get their assigned schoolwork done under caring supervision.

Project Thrive offers multiple opportunities to go outside and engage with other children; structured daily activities; extracurricular activities such as art, yoga, music and karate; a commitment to students’ online instruction; and support for students as they complete their daily assignments.

For more information contact Project Thrive at [email protected] or 786-3731.

