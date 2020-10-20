SABATTUS — Two drivers were seriously injured in a head-on crash shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Sabattus Road near Middle Road, according to police.

At least one occupant of one vehicle involved in the crash had to be freed by local firefighters, Lt. Daniel Davies wrote in a statement dispatched to media.

Both drivers were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for evaluation and treatment.

The crash was reconstructed by a member of the Lewiston Police Department due to the severity of the injuries, Davies wrote.

Preliminary investigation shows the operator of a maroon 2013 Subaru Outback crossed the center lane heading eastbound on Sabattus Road and struck a white 2008 Volvo sedan, which was westbound, Daniels wrote.

The impact of the crash caused the operator of the Subaru to become entrapped.

Police haven’t determined the exact speed of the vehicles; the area is posted at 45 mph.

Police did not immediately release the names of the drivers involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet come forward is urged to call Sabattus Police Department at 207-375-6952.

