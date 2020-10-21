Ned Claxton represents the best in a state senator (District 20). During the pandemic, Ned has continued to work countless hours to make sure that people/businesses have had access to loan forgiveness and that unemployed people are able to receive their benefits. These efforts are helping sustain businesses and individuals during this time of economic and public health uncertainty.

In the Senate, Ned sponsored a bill that received bipartisan support to protect patients from abusive billing practices and unnecessary patient fees, and he supported increases in the Property Tax Fairness Credit which provided tax relief for qualified owners and renters. He is committed to continuing his bi-partisan efforts to improve the livelihood of his constituents.

Ned is a person who values fairness, honesty, and integrity, and brings these qualities to his decisions as our state senator. He is a reliable, steady hand in these chaotic times.

Camille Parrish, Auburn