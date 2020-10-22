100 Years Ago: 1920

Cerce Canadienne Club held its first ladies night Friday. It was a private party, for members only and was largely attended. The hall was attractively decorated with rainbow streamers thru-out the entire length, and Derosays orchestra furnished music for dancing. The Cerce Canadien club now has membership of 150 and is a young men’s organization for Franco-American men. The committee in charge of Ladies Night consisted of Alphonse Carrier, Dominique Dostie, Joseph Lambert, Adrion Bernard and Romus Bernard.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The City of Auburn has awarded the contract for fuel oils for the coming year. Range oil will be supplied at 19 cents a gallon by Morrissette and Stetson Oil Co. of Auburn: Agway Petroleum Co, of Auburn will supply number two fuel oil at 13.8 cents a gallon and Bunker C. oil at a price of 9.5 cents a gallon will be provided by P. & P. Fuel Co. of Lewiston.

25 Years Ago: 1995

As construction crews are raising the first floor of Lewiston’s new adult living community, Montello Heights, Mitch Rousseau hopes to build the relationship between the city and the $12 million project. Rousseau, president of the project’s developers, Rousseau Enterprises of Brunswick, presented Lewiston officials Friday with a plaque thanking them for their role in bringing the project to Lewiston. Mayor John Jenkins, Councilor Normand Poulin and City Administrator Robert are among those accepting the plaque. Rousseau said he hopes to make Lewiston residents and those who want to live in Lewiston aware of the uniqueness of Montello Heights. It is new to New England,” Rousseau said. We’re trying to accomplish independent living for folks that don’t want to be in a nursing home.” Once the first phase of the project is complete, hopefully by spring of 1996, Rousseau said, results will be a safe affordable choice in living arrangements to satisfy their present and future needs. Fifty-three units, consisting of efficiency, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, will be available.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

