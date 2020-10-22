WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has posted his full, unedited interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Facebook ahead of the show’s Sunday air date.
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.
Trump tweeted with the Facebook link: “Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS.” And he again preemptively criticized the moderator of Thursday’s final presidential debate.
The “60 Minutes” interview starts on a tense footing as Stahl asks the Republican president, “Are you ready for some tough questions?” It only grows more testy.
Trump complains, “That’s no way to talk.” He later comments, “You’re so negative.”
Trump faces Democrat Joe Biden in the debate on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Business
Maine home sales jump 23% as out-of-state buyers increase
-
Politics
Watch the video: Donald Trump releases video of ’60 Minutes’ interview
-
Election 2020
Donald Trump’s best path to victory hinges on Florida and Pennsylvania
-
Maine
Mill spills more than 30,000 gallons into Penobscot River
-
Schools & Education
Staff member of Oakland-based RSU 18 tests positive for COVID-19 but had no student contact, superintendent says