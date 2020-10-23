As part of New England Rotary Clubs’ Million Mask Challenge, Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club President Julianne M. Forbes, ND, at left, distributed 400 more masks to Bridgton Fire Chief Thomas Harriman, Police Chief Phil Jones and Bridgton Community Center Executive Director and Rotarian Carmen Lone (pictured at right). Additionally, the Rotary Club has donated another 1,000 masks to food pantry clients and volunteers in Bridgton, Naples and Sweden. Contributed

