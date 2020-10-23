LEWISTON — “It was another successful fundraising event for Kora Shriners this past weekend. On behalf of the 1,600-plus Kora Nobles that work hard to support our 22 Shriners Hospitals for Children, we are so very appreciative of the public support,” stated Kora’s leader for 2020 Potentate Sonny Jutras of the Octoberfest drive-thru meal.

Over a two-hour period, all 200 prepacked meals were delivered through vehicle windows in Kora’s second drive-thru event. “While the weather was not our best friend on Saturday, Kora’s parking lot was filled with smiles, laughs and the usual enthusiastic fun that comes with all of Kora’s activities,” said event leader Frank Welch, Kora 0uter guard. For a suggested donation of $10 a meal, each person drove away with a smoked jumbo turkey leg, German potato salad and hot apple crisp.

“These events have been helpful as Kora works to find new ways to replace the funding shortfall caused by the cancelation several fundraising events, most notably the 67th Kora Shrine Circus,” said Jutras. There are no new events scheduled at this time, but changes have made to the upcoming Kora’s FEZtival of Trees. Visit korashriners.org/feztival for more information.

“Any gentleman that is interested in learning more of what it takes to join Kora’s fun while doing the noblest of work supporting our hospitals should reach out to one of our members or contact us at the Kora Shrine Center,” stated Paul Gardner, Kora oriental guide and membership chairman.