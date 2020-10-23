FARMINGTON — An Industry man is accused of having unwanted sexual contact against a 23-year-old woman, Franklin County Detective Kenneth Charles said Friday.

Eric C. Hall, 49, turned himself in Thursday at the Franklin County jail on Charles’ warrant charging him with unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and assault.

The assault charge is in relation to offensive physical contact.

The woman, an acquaintance of Hall’s, disclosed information to Charles on Oct. 8 and he launched an investigation, Charles said. He issued the warrant for Hall’s arrest Oct. 21.

He was released on $200 bail later Thursday.

A conviction on each of the three charges carries a maximum 364 days in prison and a $2,000 fine.

filed under: