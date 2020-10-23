NEW VINEYARD — A Turner man was injured Thursday when the pickup truck he was driving northbound crossed the centerline on Route 27, went off the road and hit a tree, near the Holly Road intersection, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Friday.

Christopher E. Jordan, 50, received minor injuries in the crash reported at 1:09 p.m. He was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Following an investigation by Deputy David Davol, Jordan was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, Nichols said.

Jordan’s 2019 Dodge pickup was heavily damaged.

Farmington Police and Fire Rescue departments, New Vineyard Fire Department and NorthStar personnel assisted at the scene.

After Jordan was medically cleared from FMH, he was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center. He was released on $3,000 unsecured bail later in the day. He is scheduled to appear Dec. 8 at a Farmington court.

A conviction on a OUI charge is punishable by a maximum 364 days and up to a $2,000 fine.

