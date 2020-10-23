WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Oct. 13
Men’s High Game scratch: Mike Crandall 232; Tony White 219; Wayne Doyen 200;
Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 595; Mike Crandall 514; Stephen Adams 490
Mens High Game handicap: Mike Crandall 289; Skip Johnson 247; Wayne Doyen 243;
Mens High Series handicap: Mike Crandall 685; Skip Johnson 667; Donnie Cubby 650
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 190; Mariah Barden 169; Judy Cubby 153;
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 505, Mariah Barden 473, Judy Cubby 371
Women’s High Game handicap: Judy Cubby 255; Peggy Needham 231; Jenna Bullen 222
Women’s High Series handicap: Judy Cubby 677; Jenna Bullen 633; Peggy Needham 628
Wednesday Night Ladies; October 14 Teams: Designs by Darlene 45-11; Team #4 40-16
Mines in the Gutter 32-24; Bowling Belles 26-30; Just One More 23-33,
Games: Lynn Chellis 173, Kelly Couture 172, Kay Seefeldt 154, Lisa Dube 149, Vicky Kinsey 144, Gayle Donahue 136, Michelle Perkins 132, Hailee Perkins 129.
Series: Lynn Chellis 461, Kay Seefeldt 428, Kelly Couture 393, Gloria Nile 376, Lisa Dube 372, Vicky Kinsey 369, Michelle Perkins 354, Hailee Perkins 351.
