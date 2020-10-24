SHAPLEIGH — Maine officials are investigating four cases of people becoming ill from consuming raw milk products.
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said four cases of cryptosporidiosis connected to raw milk were reported starting Oct. 4.
The people who were sickened said they had raw milk products from Roux’s Farm LLC in Shapleigh, which is state inspected and licensed. All four people live in York County, officials said.
Officials say people should discard any milk products from the farm dated before Oct. 18. The farm’s products produced after Oct. 18 have passed regulatory requirements and quality specifications, officials said.
Cryptosporidiosis can cause dehydration, nausea, vomiting and other symptoms.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Uncategorized
Auburn man is lifelong fan of Dodgers before they left Brooklyn in 1957
-
Maine
Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest 2020 Sun Journal winners
-
News
Sun Journal takes home 38 state awards, including Freedom of Information honors
-
Uncategorized
PHOTO: Fire Department Tours
-
Sports
Outdoors in Maine: Dreaming of bagging a big buck as season approaches