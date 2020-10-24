Androscoggin County

• Derek Hanson, 28, of Livermore Falls, on charges of domestic violence assault and aggravated assault, 11:19 p.m. Friday on Moosehill Road in Livermore Falls.

• William Scott, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:32 p.m. Saturday at 41 Elm St. in Mechanic Falls.

Auburn

• Joel Gagnon, 40, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating a protection from abuse order, 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Minot Avenue.

Lewiston

• Charles Teague, 48, of Lewiston, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 6:40 p.m. Friday on Birch Street.

• Kulcharan Singh, 22, of Lewiston, on a charge of aggravated assault, 11:55 p.m. Friday on Maple Street.

• Sidney Lord, 30, of Jay, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 2:54 a.m. Saturday on Howe Street.

• Karen Miller, 56, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to report, 4:15 a.m. Saturday at 25 Landry Ave.

• Scott Strout, 35, of Greene, on a charge of disorderly conduct, Saturday at 22 Knox St.

