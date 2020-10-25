If you think you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We had numerous people correctly identify the entrance to the former Barnstone Osgood Jewelry Store at 50 Lisbon St. in Lewiston. It was a high-end jewelry store that was taken over by Gil Poliquin Hearing & Optical Center. It is currently occupied by Break Coffee Shop. Many readers told us how they purchased items at the upscale store during the heyday of Lisbon Street back in the 1940s and 1950s. Our winner, Arlene Davis of Auburn, said she worked as a clerk in the store right out of high school in 1946. She is still proudly wearing the diamond ring her husband bought from the store.

