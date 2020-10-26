AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta will partner with the University of New England to present an online panel discussion at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, focused on three authors represented in the archives of the Maine Women Writers Collection at UNE’s Josephine S. Abplanalp Library. Participating in the panel will be Ellen Taylor, professor of English, UMA; Susan Tomlinson, associate professor of English, UMass Boston; and Joseph Conforti, distinguished professor emeritus, USM. Jennifer S. Tuttle, professor of English at UNE and the director of the MWWC, will facilitate the discussion.

The three writers from the MWWC archives who will be highlighted in this program are Elizabeth Coatsworth, Ruth Moore and Mary Ellen Chase.

Coatsworth, who called Chimney Farm in Damariscotta her home for most of her adult life, was a best-selling children’s book writer, poet, novelist and essayist on rural Maine living. Popular during her lifetime, she won the Newbery award for her children’s book “The Cat Who Went to Heaven” (1930) and wrote over 90 books between 1910 and 1976. Taylor will discuss her MWWC archival findings as they relate to Coatsworth’s travels in the Far East and their influence in writing her celebrated children’s book.

Born and raised in Maine, author Moore was probably best known in her own time for the novel “Spoonhandle” (1946), about a Maine island family. The novel sold over a million copies and was made into a major motion picture by 20th Century Fox called “Deep Waters” (1948), filmed on Vinalhaven. Tomlinson, who has conducted archival research on Moore, will explore the ways in which Moore’s earlier experience working for the NAACP impacted her later writings.

Conforti will discuss Chase, who was born and raised in Maine. The author of over 30 books, she wrote a great deal of Maine-based fiction, including the bestselling novel “Windswept” (1941). In a 1936 interview in the Portland Sunday Telegram, Chase declared that she wrote “largely because I want to acquaint others with the background of Maine life, with the splendid character of Maine people, and with the unsurpassed loveliness of Maine fields, shores and sea.”

This event, originally scheduled for March but postponed due to COVID-19, is part of University of Maine at Augusta’s bicentennial events exploring the artists, writers and innovators who shaped and chronicled Maine’s mid-century cultural evolution. Maine’s Mid-Century Moment has been made possible in part by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more inforamation, contact Cathleen Miller, curator, Maine Women Writers Collection, at 207-221-4334 or visit https://tinyurl.com/y4xuudsv. The event is open to the public; however, an RSVP is required at https://tinyurl.com/y4rarucq.

The MWWC was founded in 1959 by Grace Dow and Dorothy Healy to preserve and make available the writings of Maine women who had achieved literary recognition. Geographically, holdings concern the state of Maine; Dawnland, the traditional territory of Wabanaki people; and the northern New England region, collecting the work of anyone who identifies as female, femme, transfeminine or nonbinary. For more information, visit library.une.edu/mwwc/.

