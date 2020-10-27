It’s pretty simple, really. Sen. Collins repeatedly voted against the Affordable Care Act and continues to want to repeal it, despite the fact that we’re in a national health emergency during which workers are losing their jobs and their employee health insurance.

Sara Gideon has been speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and has been effective during a very divisive time. She has sponsored and guided passage of bipartisan legislation to keep insurance coverage for patients with pre-existing conditions, to control surprise emergency room charges, and to cap costs of insulin.

We need a new senator, and Sara Gideon will do the job well.

Alice Haines, Auburn

