It’s pretty simple, really. Sen. Collins repeatedly voted against the Affordable Care Act and continues to want to repeal it, despite the fact that we’re in a national health emergency during which workers are losing their jobs and their employee health insurance.
Sara Gideon has been speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and has been effective during a very divisive time. She has sponsored and guided passage of bipartisan legislation to keep insurance coverage for patients with pre-existing conditions, to control surprise emergency room charges, and to cap costs of insulin.
We need a new senator, and Sara Gideon will do the job well.
Alice Haines, Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston firefighters quickly put out fire in Buddy T’s kitchen
-
Maine
Colby College receives $2 million family gift for new arts, athletics centers
-
Election 2020
Surge in early voting scrambles expectations for Election Day, as states gallop toward record turnout
-
Nation / World
The Latest: Russia imposes nationwide mask requirement
-
Nation / World
Republican former U.S. attorneys sign letter calling Trump ‘a threat to the rule of law’