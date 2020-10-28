Buying salad dressing has become the norm in this country. Not only is it expensive but generally it is not a healthy option, since most bottled salad dressings contain preservatives and way too much sugar. Hidden sugar in store bought products leads to unexpected weight gain, diabetes and inflammation within the body.

In European countries home made vinaigrette is found in most homes. I learned a lot from my cooking teacher in Paris. Parisiennes keep their weight in check by making most of their meals at home and by avoiding saturated oils.

A vinaigrette is the simplest combination of oil and vinegar. It can be used on any vegetable but most often it is used as a salad dressing. Purchase a practical carafe for your vinaigrette and have it ready when your salad is complete. You won’t be looking for a prepared version anymore. When making your salad, add whatever you like to make it more interesting. A few variations are hard boiled eggs, avocado, chicken, cornichons, cooked cubed potato, strawberries, peaches, the list is endless! Bon Appetit!

Vinaigrette Francais

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons of the finest vinegar

6 Tablespoons of the best olive oil.

Salt, pepper and dry mustard.

Stir together and serve over dry lettuce and vegetables.

Tarragon Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons white wine vinegar

Salt and pepper

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 medium shallot, minced

6 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons minced fresh parsley

1 Tablespoon minced fresh tarragon.

Mix together, rub garlic throughout the bowl beforehand.

