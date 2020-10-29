LEWISTON – Steven A. Fortin, 71, a resident of Turner, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with his loving family at his side.

He was born Nov. 15, 1948 in Lewiston, the son of Carmel (Aube) Fortin. He was a 1967 graduate of Leavitt Institute in Turner. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968-1971 and served in the Vietnam War.

On June 12, 1970 in Auburn, he married the love of his life, Jane Moody. They shared 50 wonderful years together raising their family and enjoying their home and adventures together. He worked as a service technician for 33 years for Honeywell, Inc., until his retirement in October of 2013. Steve always had a project going around the house, he could build or fix anything and everything and was a very talented craftsman.

Steve will be remembered as a kind, faithful, strong, loving, and devoted provider, son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Fortin; his daughter, Angela Fortin and grandson, Guy all of Turner; his sister, Nancy Fortin of Auburn, sisters, Janet and Laura of Oregon, Donna Legere and brother-in-law, Fred of North Carolina; his aunt, June McFarren and husband Keith; and many special nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Jonathan Fortin in 2016; his mother, Carmel, father and mother-in-law, Bill and Lee Moody; his sister, Phyllis and brother-in-law, Bruce Moody.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Services will be announced at a later date. Interment Turner Village Cemetery, Church Street, Turner. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls.