SeniorsPlus has announced their Online Education Center classes for November 2020. All classes are currently held over Zoom or telephonically. Classes are free, unless noted.

ONLINE CLASSES:

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected

Date: Tuesday, November 3

Time: 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

Join us for this 1-hour class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class. You do not need a video camera for your computer, although it is helpful. You can participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued.

Cyber-Senior Mentors – A Tech Resource

Date & time: At your convenience – varies

Instructor: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Due to COVID-19, Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or 1-1 technology support, please reach out to us for their information. They have trained volunteers standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions.

Medicare Made Simple

Date & time: At your convenience

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Online video

Reach out to receive this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

Virtual Veteran’s Day Ceremony

Date: Wednesday, November 11

Start time: 10:45 a.m.

Presenter: Androscoggin Home Health Care + Hospice

Location: Zoom

Join Androscoggin Home Health Care + Hospice for their virtual Veteran’s Day ceremony. Their Veteran volunteers will take turns leading the ceremony and reading poems before coming together for a group salute.

This virtual ceremony is open to anyone who would like to tune in, however, for any Veterans that will be joining, we would love to learn your branch and ranking to include in a slideshow as part of our ceremony if you are comfortable providing that information.

AT&T Cyber Aware Webinar Tech Training

Date: Thursday, November 12

Start time: 11:00 a.m.

Instructor: Ryan Clark, Regional Director of VT External Affairs & Michael Hartigan, Director of Public Affairs – New England

Location: Zoom

AT&T experts host an interactive training session about how older adults can stay safe in a digital world while taking full advantage of the latest connected technology and devices. This will be a 20-30 minute presentation with time for a Question and Answer session to answer any and all device related questions.

As life shifts online and we take advantage of connected technology like smart phones, tablets, and other devices to virtually engage with colleagues and loved ones, we all need to be aware of potential risks. The good news is we are here to provide simple, fast steps that we can all use to protect against scams, fraud, robocalling and more.

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected

Date: Wednesday, October 19

Time: 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

In November, we will be running our second Zoom 101 class on Wednesday the 17th. If the typical Tuesday schedule has not worked for you, we welcome you to join us for this 1-hour class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom. Whether you’d like to participate in other SeniorsPlus online offerings, need to connect with providers through telehealth, or are interested in seeing family/friends – this is the class for you!

Crafting with Corinne

Date: Wednesday, November 25

Time: At your convenience

Instructor: Corinne Saindon

Location: Pre-recorded video/instructions

Cost: $5.00 for 2 project kit

Let’s create a festive Christmas card and fun 2021 calendar. All materials provided for each project. Class size is limited to 10.

GROUPS & EXERCISE

Coffee & Comfort – Bereavement Support Group

Date: Monday, November 2

Time: 3:00-4:30 p.m.

Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff

Location: Zoom or Telephone

Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over Zoom versus in-person. Zoom phone and video-conferencing information will be provided to registrants.

Virtual Knitting Group

Dates: Every other Wednesday – November 11 & 25

Time: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Group Lead: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

Join our knitting group to work on your own project while socializing!

Caregiver Support Groups

Dates & Times:

Monday, November 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

No Thursday morning group in November and December due to the holidays

Location: Zoom or Telephonic

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over the phone vs in-person.

Chair Yoga on Zoom

Date: Fridays

Time: 8:45-9:45 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop,Certified Yoga Instructor

Location: Zoom

Cost: no fee at this time

Must-haves: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on non-slip surface

Join Mary in this Zoom class that is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class limited to 10 participants.

HEALTHY LIVING FOR ME

HL4ME has launched multiple virtual programs, including Tai Chi for Health & Balance, Better Health NOW, Better Health with Diabetes toolkit, Better Health with Chronic Pain toolkit, and our Living Well workshops!

Tai Chi for Health & Balance

Date: workshop series will meet twice weekly for 8 weeks

Time: 1 hour per session/class

Location: Zoom

Cost: $20.00 effective October 1, 2020

Tai Chi is an enjoyable exercise that can improve balance, relieve pain, and improve health, and one’s ability to do things. It is a slow exercise. It is easy to learn and good for all ability levels. The essential principles of Tai Chi include mind and body integration, fluid movements, controlled breathing and mental concentration. Tai Chi is one of the most effective exercises for the health of mind and body. It helps people to relax and feel better.

Workshops are limited to 10 participants.

Better Health NOW!

Date: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks

Time: will vary

Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom

Cost: FREE

Better Health NOW is a self-guided, evidence-based program similar to our Living Well in-person workshop. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. Some topics covered include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation, appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance, appropriate use of medications, and nutrition. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health NOW Toolkit in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Better Health with Diabetes

Date: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks

Time: will vary

Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom

Cost: FREE

Similar to Better Health NOW, Better Health with Diabetes is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions with a focus on diabetes management. Topics include: techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating, appropriate use of medication; and working with healthcare providers. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health with Diabetes toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Better Health with Chronic Pain

Date: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks

Time: will vary

Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom

Cost: FREE

Similar to Better Health NOW and Better Health with Diabetes, Better Health with Chronic Pain is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help individuals deal with chronic conditions with a focus on pain management. Topics include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep, appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition, pacing activity and rest, and how to evaluate new treatments. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health with Chronic Pain toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Living Well Workshops through Zoom

Date: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks

Time: will vary (approximately 2 hours per class)

Location: Zoom

Cost: FREE

Now offering Living Well with Chronic Pain, Living Well with Diabetes, and Living Well for Better Health workshops through Zoom! Each workshop will cover a series of topics, some overlapping and some specific to the chronic condition of the workshop. If you’re looking for help with managing your chronic conditions and would like to connect with others, these programs are for you!

To register for our Online Education Center offerings, please email us at [email protected] or call SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010.

