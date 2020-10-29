NORWAY — 92.7 AND 100.7 WOXO, The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce and RightStart will conduct the 1st Annual Christmas For Kids Radio-thon on Thursday November 12 from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. live on WOXO.

This year will be one of the toughest in decades for families through-out Oxford Hills during the holidays. Let’s join together and put a little joy under the Christmas tree this year. All donations collected will be handled by Rightstart.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Stan Bennett of Bennett Radio Group at [email protected]

filed under: