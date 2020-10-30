Trunks or Treats

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine Farmington Rotaract Club will be sponsoring a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Friday, October 30 from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Olsen Student Center parking lot on High Street. All participants must be in a vehicle and stay in their vehicle. They must also wear a mask. Contact tracing will occur for each vehicle. This is not an RSU#9 sponsored event

WILTON — On Halloween, families can head over to Wilton for even more candy by participating in the town’s Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Main Street from Food City to the New Great Wall restaurant will be sectioned off for parked, decorated vehicles. Children must remain in cars or the back of trucks which will form a slow-moving procession as people hand out candy. Families do not need to be Wilton resident’s to participate in the town’s Trunk or Treat.

CHESTERVILLE — Trunk a Treat will be featuring a free drive through pick-up of already bagged candy on Saturday, October 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Rd. Come and enjoy the decorated vehicles and receive some candy. Following Covid 19 protocol, volunteers will be masked and wearing gloves while distributing the bags of candy to people driving through with their cars. This fun event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers.

Haunted House

WEST FARMINGTON Other spooky activity options include a haunted house hosted by the Elks Lodge #2430 at 120 School Street in West Farmington on Oct. 30 and 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $2 per person or $10 for families. For more information, call the lodge at 778-6761.

Haunted Trail

LIVERMORE — Halloween Haunted Trail of Livermore, 97 River Road, will be open Oct. 30 and 31 from 7:30 to 10 p.m., weather permitting. $15 at the gate, $13 with advanced reservations. Cash please. Be patient with us. CDC guidelines will be followed: mask up for safety, sign a covid waiver and hand sanitize on arrival. Proceeds go to the Haunted Trail scholarship fund. For more information, call 207-446-9933 or email [email protected]

Food Sale

LIVERMORE — Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Livermore Community Building, 25 Church Street, Livermore. Braylyn is 13 years old. She was diagnosed at birth with Aortic Stenosis, with a heart aneurysm. Bray will be going to Boston’s Children’s Hospital within the next couple of months for two life saving surgeries. The family is trying to raise money to help with expenses for Braylyn’s single mother, Jill, to get back and forth to Boston and to help pay household expenses. Due to the fact she is a single mom, she will be out of work for possibly four to five months; any donation will be greatly appreciated. An account has been set up, called Bray’s Benefit, at Otis Federal Credit Union in Jay, for anyone that would like to make a contribution.

Crafts, Food



NORTH JAY — The North Jay Grange is having a Craft and Food sale on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be Christmas decorations, clothing, household items and much more. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Five to 10 customers will be allowed in at a time. For more information, please call 207-208-9225 or 207-578-0821.

New book

FARMINGTON — Author-writer-poet Greg Zemlansky of Farmington has a new poetry book out this week. Book #410 called, ‘Open Door Religious Poems’ is a book about poems that I have written the last four years in the The Open Door monthly religious newsletter for Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington. This book contains 50 poems and beautiful pictures. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Henderson Memorial Baptist church. Book is available at amazon.com, Kindle Direct, and on E-books.

