WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Oct. 20

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 210; Wayne Doyen 192; Mike Crandall 187;

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 544; Wayne Doyen 496; Mike Crandall 489

Mens High Game handicap: Mike Crandall 241; Donnie Cubby 240; Martin Hamner 237;

Mens High Series handicap: Donnie Cubby 692; Frank Cushman 664; Mike Crandall 651

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 212; Mariah Barden 170; Cleo Barker 122;

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 536, Mariah Barden 451 Judy Cubby 326

Women’s High Game handicap: Peggy Needham 252; Jenna Bullen 232 Mariah Barden 217 Women’s High Series handicap: Peggy Needham 742; Judy Cubby 627; Jenna Bullen 625

Wednesday Night Ladies Oct. 21

Teams: Designs by Darlene 51-13, Team #4 42-22, Mines in the Gutter 36-24, Bowling Belles 30-34 Just One More 29-35.

Games: Dalene Tyler 190, Lisa Dube 164, Lynn Chellis 162, Gayle Donahue 151, Natasha Richard 144, Michelle Perkins 138, Michelle Young 136, Margaret Proffitt 127.

Series: Dalene Tyler 489, Lisa Dube 445, Lynn Chellis 402, Michelle Young 390, Natasha Richard 386, Gayle Donahue 370, Vicky Kinsey 358, Michelle Perkins 332.

filed under: