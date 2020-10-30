FARMINGTON — American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 will be holding three socially distanced Veterans Day services Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, Adjutant Peter Tracy said in an email Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Charles Tappan of Wilton said Wednesday, Oct. 28, there would be no services in Wilton this year.

In Farmington, Legion members, their families and others will gather at the World War I Memorial Arch on North Main Street shortly before 11 a.m. Anyone may attend but social distancing and masks are required. Free small American flags will be distributed at 10:45 a.m.

The Legion Color Guard will present the colors when the courthouse clock chimes the 11th time. Prayers will be given, a wreath placed in front of the monument, taps played and remarks given. The colors will then retire to move to Meeting House Park.

About 11:30 a.m., the service in the park will be similar with wreaths placed at the World War II Honor Roll, Civil War and Modern Wars monuments. A wreath will also be placed in the Center Burying Ground cemetery (behind Courthouse).

After that ceremony, the group is invited to the American Legion Post on the corner of High and Middle streets for a wreath laying ceremony by American Legion officers.