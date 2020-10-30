Here’s Maine!
Looking at regional search histories for the last year, FrontierBundles.com says Jack Torrance of “The Shining” was the most popularly searched movie villain in Maine in 2020.
Last year, the Stephen King character was tops in 10 states. This year, it’s just ME.
King’s Pennywise was the most-searched here last year and “An American Werewolf in London”‘s David Kessler the year before.
