• Scott L. Coffin, 51, of 392 Route 232, Woodstock, on charges of unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and criminal forfeiture of property, 8:38 a.m. Thursday in Woodstock by Maine State Police.
• Stephen L. Wilner, 33, of 44 Independence Drive, Oxford, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 8:02 p.m. Thursday on Independence Drive in Oxford by Norway Police Department.
